Passenger forcibly removed from US flight after meltdown over pre-flight drink. Watch

An American Airlines passenger was forcibly removed from a flight after a teary meltdown over a gin and tonic. The anonymous passenger allegedly requested a pre-flight cocktail but was denied, causing the meltdown. In a five-minute clip posted on Reddit, the man is seen arguing with airport personnel, refusing to leave the plane after being repeatedly asked to exit. He was eventually handcuffed and taken off the plane as frustrated passengers yelled at him to leave. The video went viral, with over 33,000 votes and 4,000 comments on Reddit.

The reason for denying the man a drink is unclear, according to Nerd Wallet, although a key feature of American Airlines' first-class service is the pre-departure beverage offerings. The man's behavior was deemed "disruptive," prompting the pilot to request his removal "multiple times," according to airport personnel.

When the passenger asks what has he done to be removed from the aircraft, the officers informed him that he was “not being respectful” by “arguing with the flight attendant.”

The US Department of Transportation states that airlines can deny boarding or remove a passenger entirely for "safety, security, or health risk, or due to a behavior that is considered obscene, disruptive or otherwise unlawful."

Frustrated passengers are seen telling the man to de-board the plane as he refuses to budge from his seat. He tries to record a video on his phone but it was taken away swiftly.

The officers then yanked the passenger out of his seat as he keeps screaming "stop". He was moved out of the plane and then handcuffed, while he yelled and wailed, falling to the floor, losing a shoe. This is not the first incident of unruly passengers causing chaos on flights. Last month, a man was criticized for complaining about an "obese man" taking his seat, while another woman was carried off a flight after allegedly fighting with passengers and biting officers. Unfortunately, on another flight, a passenger died.

Moneycontrol News