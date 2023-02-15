Vande Bharat Express should use Dyson vacuum cleaners, says passenger who flagged 3 problems

A passenger on a Vande Bharat train travelling the Mumbai-Shirdi route has offered some suggestions that could improve passenger experience. Viresh Narkar said he took the newly-launched Vande Bharat Express to Shirdi, but his otherwise “magnificent” experience was marred by a couple of problems he documented in a Twitter thread.

Narkar said he paid extra for a seat in the executive coach, but the placement of the coach meant that people were constantly passing through it. “Executive Class is given in middle of train, hence other class people keep moving continuously and there is no privacy even after paying more. EC should be at front or back of train,” he recommended.

Narkar also flagged a problem with the food served on the premium train. He said the cornflakes were dusty and added a picture which shows specks of what appears to be dust in his bowl of cornflakes.

The passenger pointed out that flooring on the Vande Bharat Express train is covered by a carpet which needs to be cleaned with vacuum cleaners. “Since the flooring is carpet now, Dyson vacuum cleaners should be provided instead of traditional method of sweeping the floor,” he wrote.

The Railways customer support handle responded to the tweets saying Narkar's complaint had been registered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur last week.

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 km distance to the temple town.

