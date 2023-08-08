Passenger finds cockroaches on Delhi-Tirupati Express. See pic

The man's tweet with the cockroach photos saw many responses, some of whom raised their own issues of traveling in a train in India. (Representational Photo).

A passenger criticised the Indian Railways after he found cockroaches in his coach while traveling on a Delhi-Tirupati Express train.

Writing on Twitter, Aatif Ali shared a photo of cockroaches on the pillow he was sleeping on and questioned the Railways as to what happened to their promises on hygiene for passengers while traveling in trains.

"Train number 12708 A/C compartment, had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep. WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE?

Even food quality has become poor. (Curd and pickle were there but did not come). The rice quality was very poor. A little bit of pulse, filled with blah blah vegetables. pic.twitter.com/4BN4PiT75O — Satya Prakash (@sa8ypr) August 7, 2023

The "Railway Seva" Twitter handle later replied to the man's tweet, asking for the journey details.The man later replied to his tweet, saying that he had gotten down from the train 30 minutes after posting the tweet.The man's tweet with the cockroach photos saw many responses, some of whom raised their own issues of traveling in a train in India."Same experience in train number 15024, Coach B1 and seat number 8 journey date Aug 4," another user wrote.

"I too had tweeted about the cockroach menace in train nos. 22665/22666 Bangalore~Coimbatore Uday Express. And also about regularly delayed Yeshwantpur~Mangalore Express-16565 by 4 to 8 hours on several occasions. Please look into it," a third user wrote.

This is not the first instance of passengers finding cockroaches while traveling on a train. A few weeks ago, another passenger found a cockroach while traveling in a Vande Bharat Express from Bhopal to Gwalior.

