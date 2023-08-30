English
    Passenger carries gold worth Rs 8.9 lakh in Nutella jars, arrested at Trichy report

    The passenger, who had carried the gold worth Rs 8.9 lakh, had arrived in Trichy from Kuala Lumpur on Monday.

    Nutella

    A gold bar of 24,000 purity weighing 149 grams worth Rs 8.9 lakh was found in two Nutella jars, an official said. (Representational Photo).

    A passenger was arrested at Trichy airport after the person was caught carrying gold inside Nutella jars, a Telangana Today report said.


    A gold bar of 24,000 purity weighing 149 grams worth Rs 8.9 lakh was found in powdered form in two Nutella jars, an official said. The passenger had arrived in Trichy from Kuala Lumpur on Monday.


    The official added that the gold bar was extracted from gold powder which was kept inside the two jars. He further added that gold recovered from the jars were taken under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation on the matter is currently underway.

    This is not the first incident in recent times when passengers have been arrested at airports after they were caught entering a city with illegal products.

    Two passengers, who had travelled in a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Bengaluru carrying 48,000 cigarettes worth Rs 8.2 lakh, were passengers were arrested at the airport.

    In April, a woman was arrested at Chennai airport after she was caught carrying 22 snakes in her bag while traveling from Kuala Lumpur.

    Also read: Indigo passenger leaves behind bag with Rs 80,000 at Bengaluru airport: Report

    first published: Aug 30, 2023 05:14 pm

