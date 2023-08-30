Passenger carries gold worth Rs 8.9 lakh in Nutella jars, arrested at Trichy report

A gold bar of 24,000 purity weighing 149 grams worth Rs 8.9 lakh was found in two Nutella jars, an official said. (Representational Photo).

A passenger was arrested at Trichy airport after the person was caught carrying gold inside Nutella jars, a Telangana Today report said.

A gold bar of 24,000 purity weighing 149 grams worth Rs 8.9 lakh was found in powdered form in two Nutella jars, an official said. The passenger had arrived in Trichy from Kuala Lumpur on Monday.



Tamil Nadu | Based on intelligence, the AIU, Trichy Airport seized one piece of gold bar of 24K purity weighing 149.000 grams, valued at Rs. 8.90 Lakhs. The Gold bar was extracted from gold powder concealed in two Nutella jars by a passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on… pic.twitter.com/AWAtBc7j5N — ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2023

The official added that the gold bar was extracted from gold powder which was kept inside the two jars. He further added that gold recovered from the jars were taken under Section 110 of the Customs Act and the passenger was arrested. Further investigation on the matter is currently underway.

This is not the first incident in recent times when passengers have been arrested at airports after they were caught entering a city with illegal products.

Two passengers, who had travelled in a Thai AirAsia flight from Bangkok to Bengaluru carrying 48,000 cigarettes worth Rs 8.2 lakh, were passengers were arrested at the airport.

In April, a woman was arrested at Chennai airport after she was caught carrying 22 snakes in her bag while traveling from Kuala Lumpur.

