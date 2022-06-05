English
    'Pass the pepperoni': Glimpses from a pizza party in space

    Astronauts posted at the International Space Station 400 kms above the Earth make sure to treat themselves to delicious dinners.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 05, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
    Who says you cannot enjoy earthly delights in space? (Image credit: @NASA/Instagram)

    Who says you cannot enjoy earthly delights in space? (Image credit: @NASA/Instagram)


    A group of astronauts posted at the International Space Station recently took part in a beloved earthly tradition -- pizza night.

    Over 400 kms above the Earth, they took on the challenge of assembling pizza toppings in microgravity.

    "Pass the pepperoni! The crew enjoys a family-style spread of pizza toppings," NASA wrote on Instagram while sharing photos of its astronauts Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins with Russians Denis Matveev, Oleg Artemyev, Sergey Korsakov and Samantha Cristoforetti from the European Space Agency.

     







    View this post on Instagram


    A post shared by NASA (@nasa)


    Watkins impressed NASA with her topping-assembling skills. "Add chef to her resume," the space agency said.

    Crew members aboard the International Space Station have the option to choose from about 200 different items for their standard menu.

    The complete menu has been tested, prepared, and packaged by NASA's Space Food Systems Laboratory.

    Social media users described NASA's Instagram post as wholesome. "They all look so adorable," one person wrote.

    "Time to start a space recipe book," another suggested.

    American aerospace company Northrop Grumman has been delivering shipments to ISS.

    In 2021, its Cygnus spacecraft had sent a 3,700-kilogram shipment including a pizza kit, cheese and fruits to the space station, news agency AP reported.

    The International Space Station is run by a partnership of space agencies of the United States, Russia, Europe, Japan and Canada.

    "The ISS has been the most politically complex space exploration program ever undertaken," NASA said

    It is also one of the most ambitious international collaborations ever attempted. "The largest space station ever constructed, the ISS continues to be assembled in orbit. It has been visited by astronauts from 18 countries—and counting," the US agency added.
    (With inputs from AP)
    Tags: #International Space Station #NASA #space
    first published: Jun 5, 2022 01:29 pm
