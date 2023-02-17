 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Parvati’ donates liver to save husband ‘Shiv,’ challenging transplant conducted in Delhi

Feb 17, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

A 29-year-old Bihar man, suffering from liver cirrhosis, received a new lease of life after undergoing a transplant surgery in Delhi for liver donated by his wife, doctors said on Thursday.

The liver transplant was carried out at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

The 12-hour-long surgery was challenging as their blood groups didn't match, they said.

The challenge was that the blood group of the recipient Shiv is 'B+', and it was not matching with any of his siblings. Although his wife, 21-year-old Parvati, was willing to donate her liver, her blood group is 'A+', they said.

The transplant surgery was performed recently at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (SGRH) in central Delhi.