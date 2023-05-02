Part of road collapses in south Delhi's Hauz Rani due to heavy rain

The portion of the road that collapsed in Delhi's Hauz Rani. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

A portion of a road in south Delhi’s Hauz Rani area caved in following heavy rainfall in the capital. The incident happened on April 30 on Pandit Trilok Chand Sharma Marg and pictures were shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Hauz Rani area is a hub of pottery and plant stores all on the pavements, people mostly have to walk on the main road. And with three shopping malls, and a two hospitals around, there is traffic is at most times.

Delhi has been hit with unseasonal rain in April, that has considerably brought the temperatures down - an uncommon phenomenon at this time.

Photos show the area has been sealed off with traffic cones separating the damaged part. Vehicles pass around the cordoned off area in the photos.



Delhi | A portion of a road caved in on Pandit Trilok Chand Sharma Marg in the Hauz Rani area following rainfall in the national capital. pic.twitter.com/TDyaSE53Wq — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2023

As cities expand and populations grow, the demand for better infrastructure increases. Roads, bridges, and buildings are the backbone of a city's development, but they require consistent maintenance to remain safe and functional. Unfortunately, many governments and local authorities fail to allocate enough resources to maintain their infrastructure, resulting in damage and sometimes tragedies.

While no one was reportedly injured and accidents were averted, the incident near a posh locality in south Delhi is a wake-up call to invest more in infrastructure and prioritize maintenance. The cost of neglecting these crucial areas can be devastating, both in terms of human lives and economic damage.

This includes regular inspections, repairs, and upgrades to ensure that all infrastructure is safe and functional. It also requires investing in new technologies and innovations that can make infrastructure more resilient and sustainable in the face of changing weather patterns and other challenges.