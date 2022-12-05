Ex-Twitter MD forgets to pay cab driver at Delhi airport. His reaction surprises him

Former Twitter Asia Managing Director Parminder Singh is vouching for the cab driver who recently took him to the Delhi airport.

In two recent tweets, Singh elaborated the driver's response when he, likely in a hurry, walked off without paying him the fare.

On realising that he hadn't paid the driver, Singh said said he called him urgently and asked him how he could clear his dues.

At first, the driver refused to even tell him the amount due but eventually, accepted the payment.

"He knew we don’t live here," said Singh, who is based in Singapore. "We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists."

Singh said he couldn't share the driver's details publicly but asked his followers to message him personally in case they were looking for a good driver in the National Capital Region.

His tweets collected over 1,000 likes, with other users sharing their own experiences with good-hearted drivers. "Same in Amritsar. I hopped on a 3 wheeler to go a short distance. I had no change (it was only Rs 30), the large hearted Sikh driver said- no worries sir. I gave him the entire Rs 500 which he took after great reluctance," one user wrote. Another person said he once paid a cab driver extra because he was impressed by his soft skills. "Most cab drivers are very good," they said. "Totally agree that soft skills for cab drivers (as with many other professions) are important," Singh said in response. "Just makes the ride quality so much better." Singh was the managing director of Twitter Asia from November 2013 to December 2016. Before that, he led Google's Display Advertising business for the Asia-Pacific region.

READ MORE