Ex-Twitter MD forgets to pay cab driver at Delhi airport. His reaction surprises him

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Dec 05, 2022 / 11:16 AM IST

Parminder Singh, former top executive at Twitter - Asia, was impressed with the driver and recommended him to others.

Parinder Singh. (Image credit: Twitter)

Former Twitter Asia Managing Director Parminder Singh is vouching for the cab driver who recently took him to the Delhi airport.

In two recent tweets, Singh elaborated the driver's response when he, likely in a hurry, walked off without paying him the fare.

On realising that he hadn't paid the driver, Singh said said he called him urgently and asked him how he could clear his dues.

At first, the driver refused to even tell him the amount due but eventually, accepted the payment.

 

"He knew we don’t live here," said Singh, who is based in Singapore. "We eventually paid him & learnt decency exists."

Singh said he couldn't share the driver's details publicly but asked his followers to message him personally in case they were looking for a good driver in the National Capital Region.