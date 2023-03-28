Parliamentary panel seeks implementation of e-pharmacy rules without delay

A parliamentary panel has asked the health ministry to finalise the draft e-pharmacy rules and implement them without further delay, expressing concern over the possible misuse of online pharmacies in the absence of regulation.

The health ministry said the government was considering the issue, including the option of banning e-pharmacies, according to a person aware of the matter.

The Department Related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce said it was ‘appalled’ that the draft e-pharmacy rules had not been finalised till date.

“Undue delay in adopting a definitive regulatory framework results in uncertainty which is not conducive for the fast-paced digital markets,” the committee headed by Abhishek Manu Singhvi reiterated in the report.

