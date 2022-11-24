 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Parking spaces cost as much as Rs 6 crore in this megacity

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 24, 2022 / 04:07 PM IST

Wealthy residents breeze through while regular people struggle for parking in one of the world's biggest cities.

Parking is often a key challenge in the world's greatest metropolises but if you have thousands of dollars to spare, you will have a seamless experience.

At New York city's most coveted addresses, prices of parking spots range from  $450,000 to $5,90,000, CNBC reported. One parking space, connected to a $16 million -apartment, sold for $750,000 (Rs 6,12,69,183).

Near Gramercy Park, owning a parking space would require shelling out $300,000.

This is no regular space. It is equipped with a German-made self-parking system that can lift and shuffle as many as 24 cars, the report said.

The system also delivers cars automatically. Owners just need to swipe RFID tags and their cars will be brought to them in just a little over three minutes.

Since many of these plush properties house celebrity resident, these automatic parkings provide absolute privacy.