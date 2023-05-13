Parked Hyundai SUV catches fire, burns down house. Its owner is now homeless

A Hyundai Palisade caught fire and burnt down a house in Australia (Image credit: @jaxond24/Reddit)

A Reddit user has shared how her sister’s parked car caught fire and burnt down her garage, as well as parts of her house, in a shocking incident.

According to the now-viral Reddit post, the Hyundai Palisade was parked in the garage when it caught fire and burnt the structure down. The flames soon spread towards the house and forced the family to evacuate to save their lives. “The fire travelled the length of the house in the roof and most of the ceiling has collapsed,” the Reddit user who posted about the incident revealed.

“The garage wall is adjacent to the house. The fire entered the roof space and travelled via heater ducts to other areas. Once into the roof space of the house, it travelled all along end to end,” the Reddit user explained. “It was stopped internally before it travelled too far but the whole roof structure is damaged and some parts collapsing.

“Anything the fire didn’t get the water from the fire brigade did, so the whole house is trashed in the end.”

A picture taken after the fire subsided shows the garage burnt to ashes while two cars parked inside were completely destroyed. Luckily, the family was able to escape unharmed.



It is not clear where in Australia the incident occurred.

In August 2022, thousands of Hyundai Palisade vehicles were recalled by the company due to a trailer hitch issue that caused the vehicles to catch fire while parked or in use. The recalled vehicles were manufactured between 2020 and 2022.

However, in this instance, the Hyundai Palisade was of the 2023 model, which does not have any reported trailer hitch issues.