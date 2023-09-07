Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Pic of reception invite is viral

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha had gotten engaged on May 13, 2023 (Image credit: @parineetichopra/Instagram)

Days before Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s reported wedding date, a picture of their reception invite has emerged online. The Bollywood actor and the Aam Aadmi Party leader are expected to tie the knot later this month, according to unconfirmed media reports. They had gotten engaged in May this year. The couple has reportedly zeroed in on Udaipur, Rajasthan as the venue for their wedding, although the invite suggests that they will also host a wedding reception in Chandigarh, Punjab.

The reception invite has been sent from the groom’s side. It features a simple golden border on a cream-coloured background. The invite suggests that Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s wedding reception will take place at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh on September 30.

A picture of the invitation card was shared by celebrity photographer Pradeep Kumar on Instagram yesterday.



Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are expected to get married on September 23 or 24. Their wedding festivities will begin on September 17, according to Hindustan Times. A source told the publication that the wedding and pre-wedding functions will all take place at The Leela Palace Udaipur.

“Only close family members and friends will be staying there. For the other guests, all luxury properties in and around the wedding venue have been booked. It’s going to be a grand Punjabi wedding. The celebration will end on September 24,” the source said.

Raghav Chadha, 34, and Parineeti Chopra, also 34, had gotten engaged in the national capital on May 13. The engagement saw several political dignitaries in attendance, including former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien.

Parineeti Chopra’s cousin, Priyanka Chopra, flew down from the United States for the celebrations sans husband Nick Jonas.