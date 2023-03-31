 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha wedding rumours confirmed by Harrdy Sandhu

Curated by : Sanya Jain
Mar 31, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been spotted together thrice in the recent past - twice in Mumbai and once in Delhi, when the AAP leader came to the airport to pick up Chopra.

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra have been spotted together thrice in the recent past

It seems like marriage is definitely on the cards for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra. The couple sparked dating rumours after being photographed together several times – most recently in Delhi on March 28 when Raghav Chadha picked Parineeti Chopra up from the airport. Now, Chopra’s Code Name: Tiranga co-star Harrdy Sandhu has confirmed the rumours.

In an interview with DNA, singer and actor Harrdy Sandhu said he is “happy” for the couple and has even called up Parineeti Chopra to congratulate her. His remarks come just days after AAP MP Sanjeev Arora shared a tweet congratulating the couple, even as both Chadha and Chopra refused to comment.

“I am so happy that it's finally happening. I wish her all the luck,” Harrdy Sandhu told DNA when asked about the rumours swirling around his co-star Parineeti Chopra’s personal life.

He confirmed he had spoken to Chopra, saying: “Yes, I have called and congratulated her.”