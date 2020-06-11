Parents furious as Bengal primary school textbook calls dark-skinned people ugly

The contents of a textbook for primary school students have drawn the ire of parents for equating dark skin complexion with ugly.

The textbook introduces the English letter ‘U’ to students using the word ‘Ugly’ as an example. It is illustrated with the picture of a dark-complexioned person, reported India Today.

The parents of the pre-primary students of the government-aided Municipal Girls High School in West Bengal’s Burdwan district have been staging protests over the controversial illustration that likened dark skin with ugly.

Commenting on it, Sudip Majumdar, one of the parents, said: “I came across the illustration while teaching my daughter. It is completely wrong to teach children to call a black person ugly. This book should be withdrawn soon.”

Notably, the distasteful content of the textbook has come to light at a time when anti-racism protests have been rocking the world following the custodial death of an African American named George Floyd in the United States.