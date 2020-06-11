App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 07:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parents furious as Bengal primary school textbook calls dark-skinned people ugly

The parents of the pre-primary students of the government-aided Municipal Girls High School in West Bengal’s Burdwan district have been staging protests over the controversial illustration that likened dark skin with ugly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The contents of a textbook for primary school students have drawn the ire of parents for equating dark skin complexion with ugly.

The textbook introduces the English letter ‘U’ to students using the word ‘Ugly’ as an example. It is illustrated with the picture of a dark-complexioned person, reported India Today.

The parents of the pre-primary students of the government-aided Municipal Girls High School in West Bengal’s Burdwan district have been staging protests over the controversial illustration that likened dark skin with ugly.

Close

Commenting on it, Sudip Majumdar, one of the parents, said: “I came across the illustration while teaching my daughter. It is completely wrong to teach children to call a black person ugly. This book should be withdrawn soon.”

Notably, the distasteful content of the textbook has come to light at a time when anti-racism protests have been rocking the world following the custodial death of an African American named George Floyd in the United States.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 07:10 pm

tags #education in India #racism #textbooks

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.