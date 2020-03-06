App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 05:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Parents’ date, place of birth essential for back-end data: Centre on NPR

Data on the date and place of birth of parents was collected during the 2010 NPR as well

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The National Population Register (NPR) exercise, which is slated to start from April 1, will require every Indian citizen to provide details of their parents’ date and place of birth. It will be held simultaneously with the house-listing phase of the Census 2020.

While several state governments that are not ruled by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have refused to implement it if certain contentious questions aren’t removed, the Centre seems reluctant to introduce any change.

Asserting the government’s intention, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed a Parliamentary Standing Committee that the aforementioned data will be required to process back-end data. It has also stated that the same questions were a part of the NPR forms of 2010 as well.

The Standing Committee on the MHA, which is led by Congress MP Anand Sharma, noted the importance of a consensus on the NPR process, failing which the Census exercise may get hampered. According to the Indian Express, the report on the Demands for Grants was tabled by the Committee in the Rajya Sabha on March 5.

The report read: “The Ministry submitted…the Date & Place of Birth of Parents were collected in NPR 2010 as well for all parents who were enumerated within the household. For parents living elsewhere or expired at the time of enumeration, only the names of parents were collected. To facilitate back-end data processing and making the data items of date and place of birth complete for all households, details of parents are being collected in a more comprehensive manner in NPR 2020.”

Asserting the need to ensure that all state governments agree to conduct NPR from April 1, the committee told the Centre to convince all states and Union Territories about the need for the exercise and give them clarity about the procedure.

The Standing Committee also asked the BJP-ruled government at the Centre if it would be able to use Aadhaar data to update the NPR without having to go through the arduous, extensive, and expensive survey.

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 05:21 pm

tags #Census 2020 #the National Population Register (NPR)

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.