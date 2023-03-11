 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Parasitic twin removed from brain of one-year-old in China

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:27 AM IST

The child was brought in for treatment with an enlarged head and motor delay. Tests and scans revealed an abnormal growth in her forebrain.

It was a rare case of fetus-in-fetu -- a congenital abnormality. (Image credit: Neurology journal)

A one-year-old child in China had an unborn parasitic twin removed from her brain, in a rare case of fetus-in-fetu, according to a paper published in the peer-reviewed Neurology journal.

Fetus-in-fetu is a congenital abnormality in which a "parasitic fetus" is situated in the body of its twin. This happens when one of the twins stops developing during gestation and becomes a vestige.

The condition is rare, with only about a 100 cases identified till 2008.

Usually, parasitic twins are found in the retroperitoneal region, which is the area behind the abdomen. But they can be detected in other areas too.