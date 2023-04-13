Parasites found in Vietnamese woman's brain, under her skin after eating raw blood pudding

A Vietnamese woman has survived a terrifying ordeal after she was found to be infected with parasitic worms that had buried inside her brain. The 58-year-old woman and from An Binh commune in the suburbs of Hanoi, had consumed a local delicacy called ‘Tiet canh,’ which is made up of raw blood and cooked meat, before falling seriously ill.

After preparing the meal herself, the woman suffered from severe headaches and fell over multiple times in her home. She was taken to a hospital, where medical staff initially believed her symptoms were caused by a stroke. However, a scan revealed that she had parasitic worms swarming under her skin in her arms and legs, with the worms also nesting in her brain.

The deputy director of the hospital, Dr Tran Huy Tho, confirmed that the woman contracted the worm infestation from the raw blood pudding. He stated that her condition could have been much more severe, and if left unchecked, she could have ended up paralysed or dead without swift treatment.

It is common for people in Vietnam to consume raw blood pudding, but it is crucial to ensure that the dish is prepared safely to avoid contracting parasitic infections. Dr Tho highlighted the dangers of not taking proper precautions, saying that many people believe they suffer from seizures, strokes, and other mental health conditions, so they get treated at psychiatric hospitals for years.

If there's a delay in treatment, their conditions have already progressed, and the parasites have already harmed their brain, forcing them to live with lifelong conditions like reduced eyesight. The woman, who has not been named, spoke to local media about her ordeal and admitted that she eats blood pudding once a month. She thought that making the pudding herself would be clean and that she would rest assured knowing there would be no disease involved.

The woman has since been discharged from hospital and prescribed medication to cure the infestation.

Moneycontrol News