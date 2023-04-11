 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Parag Agrawal, others sue Twitter for reimbursements worth over $1 million

AFP
Apr 11, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

Elon Musk had fired Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal policy head Vijaya Gadde last October.

Elon Musk fired Twitter’s Indian-origin CEO officer Parag Agrawal and other top executives soon after his takeover last year.

Three top Twitter executives who were sacked by Elon Musk last year when he took over the social media company filed suit on Monday, seeking to be reimbursed for costs of litigation, investigations and congressional inquiries related to their former jobs.

Ex-CEO Parag Agrawal, along with the company's former chief legal and financial officers, claim in the suit that they are owed a total of more than $1 million, and that Twitter is legally bound to pay them.

Twitter responded to an AFP request for comment with a poop emoji, as has become its practice.

The court filing outlined numerous expenses related to inquiries by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ), but does not include details on the nature of the investigations or whether they are still ongoing.