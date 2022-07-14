English
    'Papa kehte hain...': Uttarakhand police's warning about improper licence plates

    Having "papa" written on your car's number plate may seem like a sweet gesture but it can land you in trouble.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 14, 2022 / 08:33 AM IST
    (Image credit: @uttarakhandcops/Twitter)

    (Image credit: @uttarakhandcops/Twitter)


    Having  the word "papa" written on car number plates may seem like a fitting honour for dads but it is a violation of law related to motor vehicles.

    Recently, a driver in Uttarakhand, with "papa" written on their licence plate, was summoned by the police, fined and made to change the lettering.

    The Uttarakhand Police used popular Bollywood song "papa kehte hain" to warn people against repeating what the driver in question did.

     

     

    "Papa said the son will make us proud by growing up to do something like this," a Twitter user joked. Others praised the police for taking action the erring car owner.

    One user had a suggestion for the police. "Don't write songs," Twitter user Amit said. "Instead, develop an application where common man can share pics and offense and you can get streamlined data. You don't need Twitter for this."

    The Motor Vehicles Act has strict rules for how the number plates of vehicles should look.

    For two-wheelers and light motor vehicles like cars and jeeps, registration letters and numbers have to be written in black on white background. Commercial vehicles should have yellow background on their license plates.

    Fancy lettering, pictures and art are not allowed on number plates.

    The Motor Vehicles Act also specifies the size of license plates -- 200*100 mm for two-wheelers and three-wheelers, 340*200 mm or 500*120 mm for light motor vehicles/passenger cars and 340*200 mm for medium/ heavy commercial vehicles.
