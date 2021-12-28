MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Access insightful & curated financial content with Moneycontrol PRO at just Re. 1/- per day. Use code PRO365.
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, who died at 32, spoke of evaluating candidates in last social media post

Pankhuri Shrivastava’s untimely death came as a shock to her friends and professional network, with venture capitalists and top executives mourning her.

Moneycontrol News
December 28, 2021 / 08:55 AM IST
Pankhuri Shrivastava founded women-focused social community platform

Pankhuri Shrivastava founded women-focused social community platform "Pankhuri".


Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, who died due to a sudden cardiac arrest on December 24, had spoken about the challenges of assessing candidates during a job interview a day before her death.

In her last social media post, Shrivastava, the 32-year-old founder of women-focused social community platform “Pankhuri” said candidates appearing for interviews these days appear to be similarly prepared, knowing “the same hacks”.

“Is it just me or has it become really hard to evaluate a candidate's potential in 1 hour interview. All seem to have read the same articles, know the same hacks from companies that are doing well & almost talk the same language! Are ref checks the only way?” Pankhuri Shrivastava tweeted on December 23.

Shrivastava’s untimely death came as a shock to her friends and professional network, with venture capitalists and top executives mourning her.

Close

Related stories

Pankhuri”, the Sequoia-backed women-focussed platform which was launched in 2019, helps members socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. It also enables them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations.

The start-up raised $3.2 million from Sequoia Capital India’s startup accelerator programme, Surge, as well as from India Quotient and Taurus Ventures.

Shailendra Singh, the managing director at Sequoia Capital India, was among those who paid her tributes on Twitter. “Pankhuri had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder … We are still trying to process this huge loss. Heart-broken and numb,” he tweeted.

Before “Pankhuri”, Shrivastava had founded rental start-up Grabhouse which was acquired by online classifieds company Quikr in 2016.

She was married in just a year ago and had marked her first wedding anniversary by posting a photo with her husband on December 2.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Grabhouse #Pankhuri #Pankhuri Shrivastava #Sequoia
first published: Dec 28, 2021 08:42 am

Must Listen

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

Don't know where to start off with your global investment journey?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.