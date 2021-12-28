Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, who died at 32, spoke of evaluating candidates in last social media post

Pankhuri Shrivastava founded women-focused social community platform "Pankhuri".

Entrepreneur Pankhuri Shrivastava, who died due to a sudden cardiac arrest on December 24, had spoken about the challenges of assessing candidates during a job interview a day before her death.

In her last social media post, Shrivastava, the 32-year-old founder of women-focused social community platform “Pankhuri” said candidates appearing for interviews these days appear to be similarly prepared, knowing “the same hacks”.



Is it just me or has it become really hard to evaluate a candidate's potential in 1 hour interview. All seem to have read the same articles, know the same hacks from companies that are doing well & almost talk the same language! Are ref checks the only way?

— Pankhuri Shrivastava (@pankhuri16) December 23, 2021

“Is it just me or has it become really hard to evaluate a candidate's potential in 1 hour interview. All seem to have read the same articles, know the same hacks from companies that are doing well & almost talk the same language! Are ref checks the only way?” Pankhuri Shrivastava tweeted on December 23.

Shrivastava’s untimely death came as a shock to her friends and professional network, with venture capitalists and top executives mourning her.

“Pankhuri”, the Sequoia-backed women-focussed platform which was launched in 2019, helps members socialise, explore and upskill through live interactive courses, expert chat, and interest-based clubs. It also enables them to be active participants in beauty and lifestyle conversations.

The start-up raised $3.2 million from Sequoia Capital India’s startup accelerator programme, Surge, as well as from India Quotient and Taurus Ventures.

Shailendra Singh, the managing director at Sequoia Capital India, was among those who paid her tributes on Twitter. “Pankhuri had so many ideas, insights, full of enthusiasm and creativity as a founder … We are still trying to process this huge loss. Heart-broken and numb,” he tweeted.

Before “Pankhuri”, Shrivastava had founded rental start-up Grabhouse which was acquired by online classifieds company Quikr in 2016.

She was married in just a year ago and had marked her first wedding anniversary by posting a photo with her husband on December 2.