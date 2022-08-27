English
    Panic on flight from UK after pilot faints at 30,000 feet

    Crew members reportedly informed passengers that the pilot had fainted on the Jet2 flight from UK to Turkey.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 27, 2022 / 03:47 PM IST

    A Jet2 flight was forced to make an emergency landing in Greece after the pilot reportedly fainted at 30,000 feet. According to the Daily Mail, the Jet2 flight was headed from the UK to Turkey on August 23 when the medical emergency led to an unscheduled stop that delayed passengers by over eight hours.

    Flyers noticed a commotion at the front of the plane, which is when they first knew something had gone wrong.

    Crew members reportedly informed passengers that the pilot had fainted. One traveller told Birmingham Live how the news led to panic on the flight.

    “While we were all [seated] we noticed something was going on at the front of the plane. We thought someone had hurt themselves in the toilet while experiencing turbulence,” the traveller said. “People were worried as we’d just been through turbulence and we didn’t know what was happening.”

    They said that passengers were informed they would be landing in Greece due to a medical emergency, a fact which delayed their journeys by eight hours and led to much chaos and uncertainty.

    “Passengers then got frustrated as once we were off the plane no one was updating us. The crew were amazing but once in the airport it was chaos,” the traveller said, also complaining about the 15-Euro voucher offered by Jet2 as compensation for the delay, which barely covered a basic meal for a family of four.

    A Jet2 spokesperson said: “Flight LS1239 from Birmingham to Antalya diverted to Thessaloniki Airport as a precautionary measure on Tuesday (August 23) due to one of the pilots feeling unwell.

    “A replacement crew were flown to Thessaloniki so that we could get customers on their way to Antalya that same evening,” the spokesperson added while apologising for the delay passengers faced. 8
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Jet2 #pilot
    first published: Aug 27, 2022 01:58 pm
