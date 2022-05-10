Santoor legend Pandit Shivkumar Sharma dies of cardiac arrest at 84

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, santoor legend, died following a cardiac arrest in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was 84.

The music composer had been suffering from kidney-related problems for the last six months and was on dialysis.

Sharma gave santoor a classical status and brought it at par with more traditional instruments such as sitar and sarod.

Born in Jammu, Pandit Shivkumar Sharma began learning the santoor when he was 13. His first public performance was in Mumbai in 1955.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma later went on to receive the Padma Shri in 1991, and the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.

His death was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our cultural world is poorer with the demise of Pandit Shivkumar Sharma Ji," he tweeted.

"He popularised the santoor at a global level. His music will continue to enthral the coming generations. I fondly remember my interactions with him. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also paid homage to the santoor maestro. "Sad to know about the demise of Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma, eminent Santoor player and internationally celebrated Indian music composer. His departure impoverishes our cultural world. My deepest condolences," she tweeted.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka called Pandit Shivkumar Sharma "a charismatic classical musician who could draw on the canvas of space and silence with the tune, tone, notes and rhythmic lilt very beautifully".

"He was known as the ‘Sultan of strings’ and was synonymous with santoor, earlier a folk instrument. Om shanti," he tweeted.