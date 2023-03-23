 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

PAN-Aadhaar linking is not mandatory for these exempted categories

Moneycontrol News
Mar 23, 2023 / 05:37 PM IST

PAN-Aadhaar linking: While the linking of PAN with Aadhaar has been made mandatory, there are some categories exempt from the rule.

The deadline of March 31, 2023, was issued by the CBDT in March last year through a circular which said that failing to comply would lead to the discontinuation of the PAN.

The Centre has made it mandatory to link Aadhaar with Permanent Account Number (PAN) before March 31, 2023. If a person fails to meet the March 31 deadline, their PAN will become inoperative, meaning they will not be able to file their income tax return, carry out NSE of BSE transactions or perform a range of banking services.

However, there are certain people and categories who do not have to mandatorily link their PAN to Aadhaar. As per 2017 notification issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the mandatory linking of Aadhaar with PAN does not apply to four categories. Here’s what these categories are:

1. Residents of the states of Assam and Meghalaya and the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

2. Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) as per the Income Tax Act 1961