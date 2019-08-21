App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2019 04:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Palestinian militant group Hamas starts accepting Bitcoin to raise money: Report

An increased number of Islamist terror organisations are exploiting and experimenting with digital coin technology for terror financing

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Screengrab from qassam.ps
Screengrab from qassam.ps

Palestinian militant group Hamas was unable to use traditional financial systems to raise money after they were designated a “terror outfit” by multiple Western countries. So, its military wing devised a way to raise funds using Bitcoin technology.

Everyone who visits the latest version of their website Qassam Brigades is given a Bitcoin wallet address, which they can use to send the digital currency. What is alarming is such a channel remains largely untraceable, making it difficult for law enforcement agencies to track down people who are funding such outfits.

The multi-lingual site, which also bears the brigades’ logo, even features a crafty video explaining how to purchase and donate Bitcoin without letting the authorities get a whiff of the transactions.

Close

In fact, terror outfits were probably some of the last criminal elements to join the Bitcoin bandwagon, which has been exploited in the past to indulge in several illegal activities.

related news

As per a New York Times report, government authorities have finally raised an alarm after observing that an increased number of Islamist terror organisations are exploiting and experimenting with digital coin technology for terror financing.

While the amount collected as such might not be staggering, often amounting to a maximum of tens of thousands of dollars, law enforcers have pointed out that a lot of terrorist attacks can be executed with very little money. Moreover, these terror groups are learning the sophisticated use of cryptocurrencies real fast and well.

Commenting on the developments, Yaya Fanusie, a former analyst at Central Intelligence Agency, said: “You are going to see more of this. This module will become a part of the terror financing mix, and people should start paying attention to it.”

Notably, cryptocurrencies have always been lucrative to lawbreakers because it allows the possession and transfer of money sans the surveillance of a central authority. Besides, literally anybody can create a Bitcoin address to receive funds anonymously.

 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 21, 2019 04:10 pm

tags #bitcoin #cryptocurrency #Hamas #Palestine #terror financing

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.