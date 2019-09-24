Pakistan’s UN envoy calls UK PM Boris Johnson ‘foreign minister’

She reshared the same picture on Twitter later, with a corrected caption that also acknowledged her “typo”
Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations (UN), Maleeha Lodhi, erroneously called British Prime Minister Boris Johnson as the “foreign minister”.
The social media goof-up happened on September 23, when the diplomat had taken to Twitter to share a picture of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan with his British counterpart.
Lodhi had posted a picture of the meeting on the social media platform and captioned it: “Prime Minister Imran Khan met British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson this morning.”
Twitter users noticed the gaffe immediately. The tweet was taken down within an hour after she was trolled for it.
Sorry typo in previous tweet. Prime Minister Imran Khan Met British PM this morning. pic.twitter.com/Ufp9vz5Ent
— Maleeha Lodhi (@LodhiMaleeha) September 23, 2019
This is not the first time Lodhi has invited rebuke on Twitter. Two years ago, she had displayed a photograph of a girl at the United Nations claiming that it was that of a pellet gun victim from Jammu and Kashmir.
However, it was found that the image was taken in Gaza in 2014. Award-winning photographer Heidi Levine had taken the photo of the 17-year-old girl who was grievously injured by shrapnel in an attack.
Her mistake was pointed out by then Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj at the UN. More recently, in a similar goof-up, former Pakistani High Commissioner to India Abdul Basit, was trolled for retweeting a photo of an adult film actor claiming him to be a pellet gun victim from Kashmir.