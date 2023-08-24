Pakistan's Seema Haider observes fast for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing. Viral video

Seema Haider came to India in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Noida. The couple started to relationship in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG.

Wednesday was an historic day in the India's space science history as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful landing on the moon in the evening.

Right through the day, videos from across the country of many offering prayers surfaced on social media. Among those who also wished for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon was Pakistan's Seema Haider, who observed a fast in Noida.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Haider could be heard telling in Hindi that despite feeling unwell, she decided to go on a fast and would not eat anything until the successful landing took place.



Pakistani bride of #SachinMeena, #SeemaHaider fasting today for the success of #Chandrayaan3Landing She praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she will break her fast only after #Chandrayaan3 lands on the Moon successfully. pic.twitter.com/1Lec5Cn1Zs — Shameela (@shaikhshameela) August 23, 2023

The video saw mixed comments from users. While some appreciated Haider for being patriotic, others said she was trying to seek attention.

"It seems like that she is more patriotic than all of us. Even some so-called intellectuals are praying for the crash landing of #Chandrayaan3. It is a lesson for those who think that your citizenship is a symbol of your patriotism," one user wrote.

"What an attention seeker," another user wrote.

This is not the first time that Haider has made a public display of affection towards India. Ahead of Independence Day last week, Haider was seen hoisting the national flag in Noida and shouting, " Bharat Mata ki Jai".

Haider came to India in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Noida. The couple started to relationship in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG.

