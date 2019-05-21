App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : May 21, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan’s blasphemy law: People die for insulting Prophet Mohammed

Pakistani national Asia Bibi, a Christian, spent eight years in jail after having been convicted of blasphemy in 2010.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Picture for representation (Pixabay)
Picture for representation (Pixabay)
Whatsapp

Pakistani national Asia Bibi, who was acquitted two years ago by the country’s Supreme Court, could finally leave for Canada to join her family. Prior to this, she languished in jail for eight years because no judge was willing to challenge the ruling of a Sessions Court that had followed the theocratic state’s blasphemy law.

Asia Bibi, a Christian, was convicted of blasphemy in 2010. The conviction followed a brawl that ensued after she had been dubbed “untouchable” because of her religion. She was accused of insulting Prophet Mohammed, something that calls for police action in Pakistan. A cleric confirmed her charges too.

The “Black Law”, which comes under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), gained its present status after General Zia-ul Haq had added a number of clauses to “Islamicise” it. As per this law, anyone who insults the Prophet by means of words, gestures, or innuendos, will be sentenced to death — typically targeting minority communities.

Going by this logic, the Ahmadis, Christians, and members of the Shia community, all collectively insult the Holy Prophet in one way or the other and must, thus, be prosecuted.

related news

The “insult” by innuendo leaves it upon the judges to decide the severity of the offences and whether something amounts to an innuendo insulting the Prophet in the first place.

The religious minorities in Pakistan have been assaulted for decades, sometimes even with the police on the watch. The media has observed a bias in such cases as have the judges who have often been pressured to pass unfair judgements.

In most cases of the accused getting bail, they have been hunted down and attacked or even killed, establishing a trend of keeping the accused in jail.

For all we know, Asia Bibi could have met with a similar fate had her case not gained such prominence. Pakistan’s blasphemy laws came under heavy attack from people all over the world thereafter. Salman Taseer, the former governor of Pakistan’s Punjab province, was killed for openly supporting her.

According to a BBC report, National Commission for Justice and Peace (NCJP) data revealed that, starting from 1987 (after the amendment), a total of 776 Muslims, 505 Ahmedis, 229 Christians, and 30 were accused of being blasphemous.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
First Published on May 21, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Asia Bibi #blasphemy laws #Pakistan blasphemy law

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Exclusive! Aamir Khan cut his China trip short for Kiran Rao's mom's 7 ...

Bharat Turpeya song review: Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Catholic we ...

Are Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath gearing up to welcome their first ...

Aladdin film review: Will Smith's film is full of fun, excitement and ...

Taimur Ali Khan banned from eating at birthday parties, reveals mommy ...

Leonardo DiCaprio at Cannes 2019 is the boyfriend we deserve but can n ...

Arjun Rampal planning to host a baby shower for girlfriend Gabriella D ...

Why Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's prenup agreement now looks worthle ...

Mardaani 2: Amidst shooting, Rani Mukerji interacts with the Kota cops ...

IIMC Admit Card 2019 For Entrance Examination Released at iimc.nic.in. ...

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: BJP, SP Vying for Nishad

Sri Lanka Further Extends Emergency a Month after Easter Sunday Suicid ...

British Open: Joshna Chinappa Enters Pre-Quarterfinals

HOS Result 2019: HBSE Declares Haryana Open School Class 10th, 12th R ...

IAF Successfully Tests Aerial Version of Supersonic BrahMos Cruise Mis ...

Technical Snags Cannot be Ruled Out Completely, Says DMRC a Day After ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Upbeat Bangladesh Must Play Roles Perfectly to Ma ...

No Transit Accommodation in Hotels for Newly-elected Lok Sabha Members ...

News18-Ipsos exit poll tips second term for Narendra Modi, 336 seats f ...

Lok Sabha elections 2019: ECI says EVMs safe and sealed, tampering all ...

Exit polls predict comfortable NDA win in 2019 Lok Sabha elections; Ne ...

Uttar Pradesh exit poll results 2019: BJP maintains edge in Uttar Prad ...

Exit polls indicate trend, not actual results, say experts

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 140 points higher, Nifty below 11,750 ahead ...

Risk reward unfavourable for next 3-6 months; upbeat on cement space, ...

Exit poll results show second term for Modi: Top stock picks by Jeffer ...

Gold hovers near two-week low on strong dollar ahead of Federal Reserv ...

'Priyanka has a nose for detail, and Rahul is great with strategy': A ...

Kashmir clerics, taken briefly into custody by cops over 'anti-India' ...

Amid US-China trade war, three major Chinese airlines seek 737 MAX pay ...

Arjun Kapoor on India's Most Wanted, shooting for Panipat, and why que ...

French Open 2019: Arguments against using Hawkeye on clay are losing g ...

Amid liquidity woes, DHFL curbs premature withdrawals, stops accepting ...

Brahmaputra dredging: Mega project is superficial answer to drainage c ...

What is fashion doing in a museum? Notes on the spectacle that is the ...

Honor 20 Pro First Impressions: A camera-focussed all-rounder that cou ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.