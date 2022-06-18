Pakistani restaurant draws flak for using ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ scene to promote men’s discount

A Pakistani restaurant named Swing is facing intense backlash for a distasteful ad. The restaurant promoted a special “Men’s Monday” discount using a scene from Gangubai Kathiawadi which shows Alia Bhatt, who portrayed the role of a sex worker in the film, propositioning men on the streets of Mumbai.

In the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed film, Alia Bhatt played the role of a sex worker who rose through the ranks to become an influential brothel owner. In one painful, powerful scene from the film, she was seen standing outside a building looking for clients.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi scene was used by the Karachi-based restaurant Swing to advertise a special men’s-only discount. “Aja na Raja - what are you waiting for?” the restaurant wrote on Instagram. “Swings is calling out all the Raja's out there. Ajao and avail a 25% discount on Men's Monday at Swings!

The advertising stunt, however, backfired as enraged viewers flooded the comments section with criticism.

“You guys are using such a painful scene for your advertisement? Are you for real?” wrote one Instagram user.

“Such crass advertising,” another said, while a third remarked, “Delete this asap. What a shame.”

Swing responded to the backlash saying the ad was not meant to hurt sentiments. “Arey logon, itna dil pe kyun le liya? Movie kare tou aag, restaurant kare tou paap?” the restaurant asked, which roughly translates to: “Why are you taking this to heart? If a movie does this, it is fine. If a restaurant does it, it’s a sin?”



“Just a concept. We didn't mean to hurt the sentiments of anyone. The movie and this post is based on a concept,” the Pakistan restaurant further said.