Pakistani men in Indian Army uniform making fake videos in PoK: Report

Pakistani men are posing as Indian security personnel and making fake videos in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, a senior official working for the Ministry of Home Affairs has revealed, according to an NDTV report.

These imposters in Indian Army uniforms are reportedly unleashing atrocities on men and women on camera and spreading them.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the news.

According to the official, these videos are then being used to portray the Indian Army as malevolent forces attacking and harassing innocent Kashmiri civilians.

The ministry officials also mentioned that these messages and videos are purposely being sent out to insurgent groups in Nagaland to instigate them to raise secessionist slogans against the Indian state.

A senior minister alleged that, not just insurgent groups in Nagaland, these seditious messages and videos are also being sent to activists who have publicly backed Nagaland’s demand for a separate state.

According to a government official, the propaganda war that Pakistan indulges in is one of the primary reasons that internet connection in the Valley has not been entirely restored.

The curfew-like situation was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after Home Minister Amit Shah had revoked its special status on August 5. However, the government has been gradually lifting all restrictions from the past two weeks, with landline and mobile phone network being restored in most pockets.

He said: “As and when the situation is improving, the restrictions are being removed too. However, internet connections will not be restored soon as Pakistan continues to spread venom against India by leveraging it. They are trying to instigate people against the government and such videos, which were originated in Pakistan, have even reached Nagaland.”

