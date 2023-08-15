Pakistani 'career mentor' shares post on 'female candidates' and their 'family emergencies', gets slammed

Sofia Reza argued that women use the excuse of “family emergency” quite often. (Representative Image)

A Pakistani “career mentor” was slammed by the internet after sharing a post questioning the work ethics of female candidates. Sofia Reza, who describes herself as a “career mentor” and “talent developer” shared the post on LinkedIn. A screenshot of the same was shared by a cake artist from Islamabad on X (formerly Twitter) as well and it has gone viral online.

In her post, Reza claimed that “female candidates” show up for interviews about 50% of the time while males show up roughly 80% of the times. She further argued that women use the excuse of “family emergency” quite often whereas men sort out their issues and “show up”.

“If we are to believe female candidates, it seems half the families across Pakistan are always having a "family emergency". Even senior experienced female professionals have this same problem and use the same excuse. It's an epidemic that even WHO hasn't figured out yet,” Reza wrote in her post on LinkedIn.

The post on X was shared by a user account @itsokaybis. "LinkedIn remains undefeated as the worst platform ever. This is a serious post by a person who considers themselves a mentor…a mentor for misogyny maybe, them and all the HR executives liking the post,” the cake artist wrote while sharing a screenshot of Reza’s post.

Needless to say that social media users did not agree with Reza’s views and blasted her in the comments section on both LinkedIn and X.

“Is this simply her wild imagination or there is data behind this? Pakistanis share anything when it's designed in a JPEG. Self-claimed mentor,” a user asked.

Another user commented, “This is so infuriating. Women dealing with "family emergencies" is what allows men to continue their lives normally. Whether it's related to children/in-laws health, home maintenance and staff issues. Whose career is perceived to able to afford a day off? Obviously the woman's.”

“Maybe if the men played their part women wouldn’t have family emergencies. Also, pick me women annoy me. You’re not competing with women for the spot. You’re competing with everyone. Stop taking down women. Ugh,” a third user wrote.

A fourth user remarked, “My life will peak the day I find decent HR in an organization in Pakistan.”

“This is sick,” another person quipped.