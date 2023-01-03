Pakistani actors Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan respond to 'honey trapping' allegations

Pakistani actors Sajal Ali and Kubra Khan responded to allegations that they were being used by the country’s military as a “honey trap”.

Adil Raja, a retired Pakistani army officer, had alleged in a video on YouTube that several Pakistani actors and models were being used as “honeytrap”, a term for a stratagem in which an attractive person tricks another person into revealing sensitive information or doing something unwise.

Though Raja did not take any names in the video on this YouTube channel, he shared initials which was believed to be of Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, Mehwish Hayat and Mahira Khan.

“It is very sad that our country is becoming morally debased and ugly; character assassination is the worst form of humanity and sin,” Ali, 28, tweeted on Monday.

In India, Ali is best known for her Bollywood film debut in “Mom” in 2017, starring opposite Sridevi.

Kubra Khan too hit out at the ex-military officer after his allegations.

“I stayed quiet initially because obviously a fake video isn’t going to take over my existence but enough is enough. Do you think random people can point fingers at me and I’ll sit quietly and take it?” Khan wrote on Instagram Stories.