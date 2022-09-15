Pak actor, in hot water for throwing plastic bags in river, blames Covid brain fog

Pakistani actor Resham apologised on Wednesday for throwing plastic bags into a river even as she blamed the after-effects of Covid-19 for her “recklessness.”

On Sunday, the 53-year-old actor uploaded a video that shows her throwing food into a river to feed fish, local media reported. After emptying bread and meat into the water, however, Resham also threw the plastic packaging into the very same river, an act that earned her massive backlash on social media.



As people slammed her for polluting water bodies with plastic waste, Resham apologised with am Instagram video and statements that she issued to several Pakistani publications.

She told Geo TV that Covid-induced brain fog was to blame. “People are targetting me as if I have committed a sin and all the floods and catastrophe has happened because of me,” she said.

“I have had Covid twice and its effects are still there. I forget things and don't remember what I did four hours ago. This is why I did not realise what I was going to do and threw the bags in recklessness,” she further explained.

In an Instagram video, she said her act was unintentional. “I am against any kind of wastage... I made a mistake, the biggest mistake of my career. I accept it,” she said.

She also told The Friday Times that she was on her way back from visiting a flood-hit area when she stopped to feed aquatic animals. Resham slammed ‘selective outrage’ as she asked why so much attention was being given to her act. “Women are gang raped here every day. Violence against women is commonplace,” she said.