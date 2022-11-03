Pakistani actor promises to ‘marry a Zimbabwean guy’ if they defeat India in next match

Pakistani actor Sehar Shinwari has said she will marry a man from Zimbabwe if the African country somehow “miraculously” beats India in the upcoming T20 World Cup match. The India vs Zimbabwe match is scheduled for Sunday, November 6.

“I'll marry a Zimbabwean guy, if their team miraculously beats India in next match,” Sehar Shinwari tweeted Thursday, her post gaining hundreds of ‘likes’ and amused comments on the microblogging platform.

In the comments section, many reminded the actor of her promise to quit Twitter if India beat Pakistan in the T20I World Cup match on October 23. While India did beat Pakistan, Shinwari’s promise to quit the platform obviously did not materialise.



A cricket fan, Shinwari has been trolled for her anti-India tweets in the past as well.

Pakistan trounced the Netherlands by six wickets on Sunday to keep their Twenty20 World Cup campaign alive, bouncing back to register their first win of the tournament after consecutive last-ball defeats against Zimbabwe and India.

Pakistan failed to chase down 130 against a lowly-ranked Zimbabwe on Thursday. It was Babar Azam and Co's second defeat in as many matches after the four-wicket loss to arch-rivals India.

