Pakistani actor Mahira Khan tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistani star Mahira Khan on Sunday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in isolation.

The 35-year-old actor, popular for shows like "Humsafar" and "Sadqay Tumhare", and films "Bol" and "Bin Roye", said getting diagnosed with COVID-19 has been "rough" but she hopes to recover soon.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm isolating and have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days. It's been rough but it will be ok soon, InshAllah," Mahira Khan wrote.

She also urged people to wear a mask and follow all other safety guidelines "for your sake and others".

"PS: Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," the actor further said.

She recently wrapped her upcoming film "Neelofar" in Lahore.

"Neelofar" reunites Mahira Khan with her "Humsafar" co-star Fawad Khan. It is the duo's third collaboration, after the yet-to-be released feature film "The Legend of Maula Jatt".

Mahira Khan made her Bollywood debut opposite superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the 2017 action-thriller, "Raees".