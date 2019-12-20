App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan to pay India millions of pounds to cover legal cost of Nizam property case

65% of the legal cost will be paid by Pakistan, including a sum of £2.8 million meant for the Indian government, one of the litigants in the case

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The High Court of England and Wales has ordered Pakistan to pay India millions of pounds and to two princes a chunk of the legal cost they bore to fight a case pertaining to inheritance of the last Nizam’s wealth.

Pakistan was fighting the case to claim £1 million, which is valued at £35 million now, roughly amounting to Rs 324 crore and is kept in the National Westminster Bank, London.

It argued that Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh and last Nizam of Hyderabad, had sent the amount to a London bank after partition. It lost the case after it was rejected a few months ago, and now needs to bear the legal cost expended by involved parties, reported The Hindustan Times.

Sixty-five percent of the legal cost will be paid by Pakistan, including a sum of £2.8 million that it owes to the Indian government, one of the litigants. The rest of the amount will be paid to Prince Muffakham Jah (£1.8 million) and the eighth Nizam Mukarram Jah (£795,064.63).

related news

Years ago, the two princes had questioned Pakistan’s allegations that the sum kept in the London bank was meant for a cache of arms to be supplied to the princely state of Hyderabad, which was later annexed by India. The Nizam had reportedly sent the amount for safekeeping to the then Pakistan ambassador Habib Ibrahim Rahimtoola.

Content with the court verdict, Mukarram’s lawyer Paul Hewitt said: “Today’s hearing brings this litigation, which started in 2013 but where the underlying dispute dates back to in 1948, to an end at long last.” He also informed that the neighbouring country has decided to not challenge the ruling.

Hewitt further said: “My client will now have access to the funds which his grandfather, HEH the Seventh Nizam, intended him to have.”

First Published on Dec 20, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #nizam #Pakistan #property

