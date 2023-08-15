Pakistan's Seema Haider to take legal action against neighbour for remarks against husband

Seema Haider, who is from the Sindh province in Pakistan, came to India in May to live with her partner Sachin Meena in Noida.

Pakistan citizen in India Seema Haider is preparing to take legal action against a neighbour for derogatory remarks made against her husband Sachin Meena.

This comes days after a video of the neighbour, Mithilesh Bhati, calling Sachin "lappu" and "jhingur" went viral on social media. Haider's lawyer, AP Singh, told India Today that Bhati would receive a response from every husband in the country for her “disrespectful” comments about Sachin.

“In a diverse country like ours, insults based on skin colour and physical attributes will not be tolerated. We are planning to take legal action against the woman,” Singh said.

Meanwhile, responding to this Bhati said that she did not insult anyone.

“I got angry, and those words slipped from my mouth. Such language is commonly used here in our colloquial conversations. People call me ‘lappi’ but that doesn’t mean I will become ‘lappi’. I have not insulted anyone,” she said.

On Sunday, Seema Haider hoisted the tricolour in preparation for Independence Day. The Pakistani national, who has been in the news for crossing the border and living in India illegally, shouted "Bharat Mata ki Jai" while hoisting the flag at her Noida home.

After the flag-hoisting ceremony, Haider sang the national anthem with her Indian family. A person standing next to Haider could be heard saying that she had vowed that she would submit herself to India and the Indian flag until she was alive.

The couple started to relationship in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG. They befriended over the game and began speaking over WhatsApp before eventually deciding to get married.

