Last Updated : Jul 09, 2019 06:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan politician mistakenly shares clip of video game as real-life plane mishap

The tweet went viral across social media platforms and was retweeted more than a thousand times before being taken down from the microblogging site.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Representational image (Wikimedia)
Representational image (Wikimedia)

Within weeks of Pakistani politicians going live on Facebook for a press conference with the cat filter on, another political figure has reminded netizens of the importance of thinking twice before posting something on social media.

Khurram Nawaz Gandapur, the Secretary-General of Pakistan’s Awami Tehreek party, shared on July 5, the video of an aeroplane that narrowly escapes collision on the runway, from his official Twitter handle.

He captioned the post singing praises for the pilot stating how his presence of mind saved the lives of hundreds of passengers onboard the flight.

The tweet went viral across social media platforms and was retweeted more than a thousand times before being taken down from the microblogging site.

However, it turned out to be a simulation from the popular video game Grand Theft Auto-V. The touch-and-go landing and great escape did happen, only not in the real world.

The misjudgement came to light when some of the people who knew about the game and follow him started pointing out the gaffe. Shortly, others realised the mistake the minister had made too and it sent Twitter into a tizzy.


The original video was shared on YouTube by gamer Umar Imran last month with the title “GTA5 -- An Oil Tanker Accidentally Came in the Runway during the landing of A380”.
First Published on Jul 9, 2019 06:59 pm

tags #Pakistan #trends #world

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.