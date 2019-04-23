Pakistan PM Imran Khan trolled after saying Japan and Germany share borders

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan’s was trolled online after he said that the East Asian island nation Japan shares its border with the European country Germany.

He was addressing a joint press conference with Iran President Hassan Rouhani while on a visit to the country when he made the statement on Monday.

In a video that went viral very soon, he can be heard saying that Japan shares a border with Germany. He said this to exemplify how two nations could set up joint industries along its border to strengthen their economic ties after World War II.

Imran Khan says in the video: “On the border region of Germany and Japan, they had joint industries.”

It appears like the statesman mistook Japan for France. Because it was Germany and France who signed a treaty of friendship after World War II, which eventually facilitated economic and military cooperation between them.

Khan's mix up left the delegates utterly confused and the Twitter users just could not stop poking fun at him. Even Pakistan Peoples' Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari joined the trolls to take a dig at the PM this time; he dubbed the gaffe “embarrassing”.



One must note here, this is not the first time Khan has got geographical facts all wrong. Last year he called Africa an “emerging country”.



