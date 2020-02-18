App
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 07:43 PM IST
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 07:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pakistan likely to remain grey-listed by FATF

The global terror financing watchdog had put Pakistan on the ‘Grey List’ for the first time in June 2018

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Despite receiving support from Turkey and Malaysia, it seems that Pakistan will continue to be grey-listed by the global terror financing watchdog. It will need at least three votes to make sure it is not put on the ‘Black List’; to move to the ‘White List’, it would need 10 more up-votes.

The decision that can serve as a major setback for Islamabad was taken at the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review meeting held on February 18. A week-long meet has been organised in Paris to decide whether to put Pakistan in the ‘Grey List’ or in the ‘Black List’. The decision is made after analysing if a country is following global standards set to tackle problems such as terror financing.

Though the decision would not be announced formally until February 21, sources have revealed that the chances of Pakistan redeeming itself seems dim. The neighbouring nation, however, was hoping otherwise in light of the action it had taken against terror mastermind Hafiz Saeed.

FATF had put Pakistan on the ‘Grey List’ for the first time in June 2018 and directed the country to adhere to a prescribed plan of action to ensure it is not blacklisted like North Korea and Iran.

India has been constantly urging the global watchdog to take a stronger stand against Pakistan, alleging it aids terror groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which launch attacks on Indian soil.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has been refuting all such claims to make sure it gets financial aids from the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund and salvage its precarious fiscal state.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 07:32 pm

tags #aid to Pakistan #Financial Action Task Force (FATF) #grey list

