Pakistan baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical condition

Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:11 PM IST

The chances of having diphallia are approximately one in six million, making it an extremely rare occurrence.

The medical team created an opening via a colonoscopy so that the infant could pass stools. (Representational)

In a rare medical phenomenon, a baby boy was born in Pakistan with two fully functional penises but no anus. The condition, known as diphallia, is so rare that only 100 cases have been recorded in medical literature, with the first dating back to 1609.

The chances of having diphallia are approximately one in six million, making it an extremely rare occurrence. The medical team treating the child did not reveal why both members were left intact, but they created an opening via a colonoscopy so that the child could pass stools.

The boy's parents took him to the Children's Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences straight after he was born. Doctors examining him discovered that he had two "normal-shaped" phalluses, one of which was 1cm bigger than the other.

They also noticed that he had no anal opening, which required immediate medical attention. Scans revealed that the child had a single bladder attached to two urethras, which allowed him to pass urine from both penises.