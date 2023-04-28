Pakistan baby born with 2 penises and no anus in rare medical condition

In a rare medical phenomenon, a baby boy was born in Pakistan with two fully functional penises but no anus. The condition, known as diphallia, is so rare that only 100 cases have been recorded in medical literature, with the first dating back to 1609.

The chances of having diphallia are approximately one in six million, making it an extremely rare occurrence. The medical team treating the child did not reveal why both members were left intact, but they created an opening via a colonoscopy so that the child could pass stools.

The boy's parents took him to the Children's Hospital at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences straight after he was born. Doctors examining him discovered that he had two "normal-shaped" phalluses, one of which was 1cm bigger than the other.

They also noticed that he had no anal opening, which required immediate medical attention. Scans revealed that the child had a single bladder attached to two urethras, which allowed him to pass urine from both penises.

The medical team opted to divert one end of the colon through an opening in the lower left side of the abdomen, which would allow the child to defecate. After two days of monitoring following surgery, the child was discharged, and a follow-up appointment was arranged. The condition of diphallia occurs when genitalia develops in the womb, and there is no known single risk factor for the condition. Patients with diphallia can either have complete diphallia, when both penises are well developed, or partial diphallia, when one penis is smaller or deformed.

AI News roundup: EU's new AI law gets preliminary approval, Apple's problems with AI and more Treatment for diphallia typically involves surgical intervention to correct any functional or cosmetic issues associated with the condition. In cases where one penis is underdeveloped or non-functional, it may be removed surgically. In cases where both penises are fully formed and functional, a decision may be made to remove one or both of the penises to alleviate any physical or psychological discomfort.

Moneycontrol News