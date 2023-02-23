 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Pakistan austerity drive: One dish at government events, only economy class. See full list

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 10:49 AM IST

Pakistan's government will cut back allowances and travel expenses of ministers and advisers as part of an austerity drive that will save it 200 billion Pakistan rupees ($766 million) a year, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said all federal ministries and government offices have been directed to reduce expenditure by 15 per cent.

Pakistan on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to cut government expenses, aiming to save 200 billion Pakistan rupees ($766 million) annually. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he has asked all cabinet ministers and advisers to forgo their salaries and perks, and to not stay at five-star hotels during foreign trips.

“All cabinet members and advisors have voluntarily decided that they will not draw salaries or any other benefits from the state treasury and also pay their utility bills,” he said.

The belt tightening comes as Islamabad - which is facing a balance of payment crisis - thrashes out a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to secure funds worth $1 billion which have been pending since late last year over policy issues.

Cabinet members and all government officers would stop the use of luxury cars and fly economy class, Sharif said. All federal ministries and government offices have been directed to reduce expenditure by 15 per cent.