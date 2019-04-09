Pak woman takes out hubby in burqa, breaks internet

A Pakistani woman sent Twitter into frenzy after she had made her husband wear a burqa to question gender stereotypes.

The couple that goes by the name ‘The Mewly Weds’ on social media recently posted a picture of themselves on Instagram. In the picture, the couple out for a dinner date can be seen taking a selfie. However, instead of the woman, the husband has his face covered in a black veil.

And to our surprise, not just the picture, the caption that accompanies it is also hilarious and witty. Smashing patriarchy in more ways than one, the caption picks up a satirical tone and comments on how the “honour of men” should be protected at all costs.

“This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me,” the caption read.

“I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So, no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here.”

“I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I, on the other hand, can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho.”

“Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where's my medal?”

Shortly after the satirical post of the power couple had gone up online, the internet began doting on the couple and their innovative way of crushing patriarchy. However, some definitely did not quite get the intent or tone of the caption, and called out the wife on Twitter. To them, she said: “To all of you who understand what this means, to all of you supporting the cause, lots of love and hugs. May we all together become change catalysts, may we all learn to treat each other based on humanity. And to those of you coming at me with senseless misogynistic bulls**t: A) it ain't my responsibility to teach you how satire works. B) people like you are exactly the problem. You are the reason I had to put up such a post in the first place.”



The beauty of this tweet is underrated. I don't usually give awards for this but nah... She deserves it. Here's your award ma'am

— Dame la Coco (@Afrikkan_Woman) April 7, 2019



Two things you must never let him do, without supervision. Work and Drive. Do you know the kind of women he might encounter at work. You must guard against this, medal or no medal.

Oh and by the way, get him a black veil. This is too revealing, you don't want women seeing him

— Ichie Whyte (@il_Cavalier) April 7, 2019



I am not sure you know but the veil your husband is wearing is see through, it’s not really modest attire. Pls ensure he covers up properly before going outside !

— Siva Thanenthiran (@SivananthiT) April 7, 2019



I think u shouldn't let him work & drive, and there is no logic behind my opinion but I still think u shouldn't. — Gulalai (@GulalaiJ) April 6, 2019





Can he go outside without you accompanying him? Go easy on such privileges. Today it's this, tomorrow it will be gender equality..! I mean c'mmon! — Nitin Sharma (@nitinwayfarer) April 7, 2019

Thankfully, good sense prevailed on most, and the Twitter thread is now full of such witty, satirical messages.