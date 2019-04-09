App
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pak woman takes out hubby in burqa, breaks internet

‘I wouldn't want him to get molested,’ the wife quipped.

Jagyaseni Biswas
The Pakistani woman with her burqa-clad husband
Whatsapp

A Pakistani woman sent Twitter into frenzy after she had made her husband wear a burqa to question gender stereotypes.

The couple that goes by the name ‘The Mewly Weds’ on social media recently posted a picture of themselves on Instagram. In the picture, the couple out for a dinner date can be seen taking a selfie. However, instead of the woman, the husband has his face covered in a black veil.

And to our surprise, not just the picture, the caption that accompanies it is also hilarious and witty. Smashing patriarchy in more ways than one, the caption picks up a satirical tone and comments on how the “honour of men” should be protected at all costs.

“This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me,” the caption read.

“I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So, no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here.”

“I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I, on the other hand, can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho.”







View this post on Instagram


This is my beautiful husband. Of course, you can't see how beautiful he is because I make sure he keeps his beauty (read: identity) hidden as I am the only true haqdaar of it. Everything he is, all his achievements, dreams, all of his fkn life, he owes it to me. Any namehram's nazar is haraam on him, so I prefer he stay at home as the world is a bad place. However, it is ok when he goes out with me. I took him to dinner at @madroostapk last night. We only go there because they use steroid free chicken and we are very health conscious, especially after knowing how growth hormone injected chicken can affect fertility. I don't want his fertility to be affected because his major purpose of existing is to give me children and make me a mother. So no matter what, I only bring him to eat out here. I Iove how he modestly hides himself while going out, as he is khuli tijori and I wouldn't want him to get molested. Even then if he gets molested, we will accept that as qismah and hope that the abuser will be punished in akhirah. I on the other hand can roam around and loiter on my own, in my chadda banyaan, in my tank top in my spaghetti strap top or even shirtless, because I am a woman. I am not scared of other women. They will not assault me. And even if they do, I will not talk about it because it will prove me weak and defenceless in front of the whole wide world. A woman is not supposed to be weak, you know, we were created to be strong and macho. Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where's my medal? . . . #genderroles #smashingpatriarchy #dawn #nomeansno #consent #endrapeculture #metoo


A post shared by The Mewly Weds (@themewlyweds) on


“Also, I let him go out to work and drive cuz I am a strong believer in equality. However, looking at na-mehrams and interacting with them in any way is strictly prohibited. It is my duty to ensure these practices as a pious husband is my key to jannah, how will I get to sleep with 70 virgins in the afterlife warna? Also photography and all is also haraam but we had to do this since in attempt to educate you all and save you from qabar ke saanp and jahannum ki aag. Where's my medal?”

Shortly after the satirical post of the power couple had gone up online, the internet began doting on the couple and their innovative way of crushing patriarchy. However, some definitely did not quite get the intent or tone of the caption, and called out the wife on Twitter. To them, she said: “To all of you who understand what this means, to all of you supporting the cause, lots of love and hugs. May we all together become change catalysts, may we all learn to treat each other based on humanity. And to those of you coming at me with senseless misogynistic bulls**t: A) it ain't my responsibility to teach you how satire works. B) people like you are exactly the problem. You are the reason I had to put up such a post in the first place.”

Thankfully, good sense prevailed on most, and the Twitter thread is now full of such witty, satirical messages.





First Published on Apr 9, 2019 03:28 pm

