Pak woman searched YouTube for ways to enter India, found living in Greater Noida

A Pakistani woman searched YouTube for ways to enter India (Representational image)

Police have arrested a Pakistani woman who entered Indian illegally in May and was found living in Greater Noida with a man she met online. The 27-year-old woman had searched YouTube for ways to gain entry into India, police told Indian Express.

Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Rind Hajana village in Pakistan’s Sindh province, met an Indian man named Sachin Singh while playing the online game PUBG. As their friendship grew, Seema decided to travel to India so they could get married.

The Pakistani woman was already married to one Ghulam Haider, and they had four children together. Ghulam Haider went to work in Saudi Arabia in 2019, and Seema came into contact with Sachin the same year. Their friendship started on PUBG and the two soon began exchanging messages on WhatsApp and Instagram.

In March this year, Seema travelled to Nepal to meet Sachin for the first time. The two stayed in a hotel for a week before the woman went back to her family in Pakistan and came up with a plan to enter India through Nepal.

DCP (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan told Indian Express: “The two got close and tried to meet in person. In March this year, Seema went to Kathmandu via Sharjah to meet Sachin for the first time. They stayed in a hotel for 7 days and she returned to Pakistan.

“In May, she went to Nepal again, this time with her four children, on a tourist visa. Then she took a bus and came to Delhi. After that she came to Mohalla Ambedkar Nagar in Rabupura and was living there illegally since May 13.

“From YouTube videos, she got the idea that she can sneak into India via Nepal. A travel agent got her a ticket from Pakistan to Nepal. She reached India on a bus from Nepal via Pokhara. On the way to Delhi, she asked her fellow passengers on the bus to share their hotspot so she could talk to Sachin on WhatsApp,” the DCP added.

The woman and her children were staying in the rented accommodation of the man, who lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The man’s father apparently had no objection to their relationship and had planned to get them married and settled in India.

“Sachin works as a daily wage worker at a kirana store. The woman has studied till Class 5,” the DCP said.

Seema Haider’s Pakistani passport, marriage registration certificate, citizenship card and mobile phone have been seized by the police and sent for forensic analysis. Sachin and his father have also been arrested.