Pak PM keeps seated as other heads of states stand at SCO summit; gets schooled on Twitter

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got ridiculed for breaking diplomatic protocol once again. This time around, he remained seated while everyone else stood up to greet the various heads of states at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday.



Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan's Arrival with other World Leaders at Invitation of President of Kyrgyzstan for Opening Ceremony 19th Meeting of the Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Bishkek Kyrgyzstan

The video of the same was shared on the official Twitter account of Imran Khan’s own political party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In the clip, he can be seen seated whereas everyone else can be seen standing to greet the various world leaders entering the hall.

Unlike others, Khan headed straight for his seat after entering and sat down, although he could see that the others were standing until all the heads of states arrived.

The Pakistan PM looked on, unfazed, and stood up only once, that too for a short while, when his name was announced. He also bowed his head a little with his hand on his chest, to acknowledge after his name was being announced.

Earlier this month too, Khan had broken the diplomatic protocol while attending the 14th Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation Summit. While interacting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, he spoke to the King's interpreter and left before his statement could be translated. A video of the incident had gone viral and Khan was widely criticised, just as he was for his present exhibition of nonchalance.



Although I am 100% supporting IK n PTI but I think IK should keep standing as all other leaders.Sometimes he makes these silly n useless mistakes which his opponents grab as a opportunity to defame him.

Must study the decorum of diplomatic visits to make some mark in future Mr IK.

Woh handsome hai na isiliye

When IK became PM I personally thought that he will be able to do something good for Pak. But now I believe he is just show off. Over confidence is not good either for him or PAKISTAN.

Why He's Always be like this , Such basic Manners we Learn At our homes

Pakistani Twitter users were quick to take note and express their unhappiness.