you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 05:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Pak PM keeps seated as other heads of states stand at SCO summit; gets schooled on Twitter

Unlike others, Khan headed straight for his seat after entering and sat down, although he could see that the others were standing till all of the heads of states arrived.

Jagyaseni Biswas
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (AFP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (AFP)
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan got ridiculed for breaking diplomatic protocol once again. This time around, he remained seated while everyone else stood up to greet the various heads of states at the opening ceremony of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit held in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, on Thursday.

The video of the same was shared on the official Twitter account of Imran Khan’s own political party -- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf. In the clip, he can be seen seated whereas everyone else can be seen standing to greet the various world leaders entering the hall.

Unlike others, Khan headed straight for his seat after entering and sat down, although he could see that the others were standing until all the heads of states arrived.

The Pakistan PM looked on, unfazed, and stood up only once, that too for a short while, when his name was announced. He also bowed his head a little with his hand on his chest, to acknowledge after his name was being announced.

Earlier this month too, Khan had broken the diplomatic protocol while attending the 14th Organisation of the Islamic Cooperation Summit. While interacting with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz, he spoke to the King's interpreter and left before his statement could be translated. A video of the incident had gone viral and Khan was widely criticised, just as he was for his present exhibition of nonchalance.

Pakistani Twitter users were quick to take note and express their unhappiness.





 

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #Imran Khan #pakistan PM #SCO Summit

