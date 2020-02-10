Pak-made counterfeit notes worth Rs 24 lakh seized at Mumbai airport

A resident of Kalwa in Mumbai’s Thane was caught with counterfeit currency worth nearly Rs 24 lakhs on February 9. Javed Shaikh, 36, who flew down to Mumbai from Dubai, was found carrying a large sum of cash in fake Rs 2,000 currency notes.

After being arrested and grilled by the Mumbai Police, Shaikh confessed that the notes were printed in Pakistan and sent to Dubai to be eventually taken to India.

According to The Times of India , the high-quality counterfeit notes included seven out of nine security features that were added to curb such instances. The two features that the notes lacked were the ‘optically variable ink’ and the ‘see-through register’.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) claimed about the invincibility of the high-denomination notes when they were launched in 2016. However, it rescinded its stance a few years later. In October, another batch of high-quality fakes were unearthed by the National Investigation Agency, following which the RBI announced that no fresh Rs 2,000 notes were printed in 2019.

The arrested flyer is still being questioned by the cops to find out who the consignment of counterfeit notes was meant for. They believe that this is not the first time Shaikh has helped transfer fake notes as he has travelled to Dubai and Bangkok in the past, too.

The Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) tipped off the police about the accused, and the cops are now exploring terror links also. Speaking about the case, Santosh Rastogi, Joint Commissioner of Police, said: “It would have been difficult for untrained eyes to identify the fake notes. The flyer had managed to escape the eyes of the airport’s security check too. He was intercepted later at the bus stop outside terminal 2.”

He added: “The fake notes were packed very smartly. They were scattered inside a cushion that was kept inside a gap between his trolley bag’s wall and a cloth liner. Because the notes were not bundled up and scattered instead, the scanner couldn’t detect them.”