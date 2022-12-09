Pajamas that feel like a warm hug: Jim Beam’s weird holiday offering

Bourbon brand Jim Beam is selling what it describes as the “perfect gift for anyone you can't squeeze in real life” this holiday season – hug-simulating pajamas.

The unisex red plaid "Kentucky Hug" Holiday Pajamas are designed to replicate the feeling of an in-person hug. These PJs come with a removable panel that fits around the neck and shoulders. When activated, the panel applies “weighted pressure on specific points around your neck, shoulders and back” to mimic the feeling of a real hug.

With Christmas around the corner, the pajamas make for the perfect gift for loved ones you can’t meet in person.

"Gathering together, celebrating family traditions and spending quality time with those you love – especially during the holidays – is at the core of the Jim Beam brand," said Sarah Cordova, Jim Beam Senior Brand Manager, North America Marketing. "We want to foster that spirit of connection despite the barriers we might face this time of year. Whether it's your best friend from college or a long distance relative, we hope you share the gift of a Kentucky Hug."

The limited-edition pajamas are available in sizes small to 2XL. They retail for $24.99 at jimbeamkentuckyhug.com.