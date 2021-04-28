Painted face masks: Passports seized for pranking authorities, influencer duo in Bali face deportation for flouting COVID-19 rules

Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se hail from Taiwan and Russia respectively, [Representative image]

What seems like a classic case of 'prank gone wrong', two influencers are facing strict action in Indonesia for trying to fool authorities by painting a mask on their faces.

Authorities in Bali seized the duo's passport after they posted a YouTube video of them sporting a painted face mask instead of an actual one at a supermarket in Bali, as per multiple reports.

In the video, which has since then gone viral, Josh Paler Lin and Leia Se are seen attempting to enter a supermarket without a face mask.

After the security guard stops them, both return to their car and Lin uses paint to draw a blue surgical mask. Both return to the supermarket and are allowed past the gate.

The video has sparked widespread outrage on social media with people criticising the prank amid the resurgence of COVID-19 infections in multiple countries.

Lin and Se, who hail from Taiwan and Russia respectively, are now facing deportation for flouting COVID-19 rules.

After intense backlash, both posted a video on their Instagram tendering a formal apology. Their lawyer also features in the video.

“We want to apologize for the video that we made," they said. Lin said the video was not intended to disrespect or invite people to not wear mask.

Both promised not to repeat their mistake again and encouraged people to “always wear a mask".

As per a Coconuts Bali report, foreign nationals are subject to a fine of IDR1 million ($68.76) if they are caught without masks the first time, while a second violation may subject them to deportation from Indonesia.

Indonesia, the world's fourth-most populous nation, has among the worst COVID-19 epidemics in Asia, with over 1.63 million cases and 44,000 deaths.