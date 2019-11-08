App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Nov 08, 2019 01:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Painful to see govt making false claim: Tharoor on Taseer's citizenship row

The Ministry of Home Affairs has accused writer Aatish Taseer of hiding his father's Pakistani nationality to acquire the Overseas Citizenship of India

Jagyaseni Biswas

Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor, on November 8, accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government at the Centre of making a “false claim” to revoke writer/ journalist Aatish Taseer’s citizenship status.

Taking to social media, the lawmaker tweeted:

He made this statement after there were reports of the Union Home Ministry junking Taseer’s status of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI), over allegations of “hiding information”.

The OCI card works as a special permit for foreigners of Indian origin to travel to and work in India without a visa. This opportunity is provided to every foreign national of Indian origin, save the Pakistanis and Bangladeshis. It was introduced after there were demands for dual citizenship, something that is not allowed in India.

Close
The official Twitter handle of the spokesperson of the Ministry of Home Affairs claimed on November 7 that: “Mr Aatish Ali Taseer becomes ineligible to hold an OCI card, as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. He has clearly not complied with very basic requirements and hidden information.”



The MHA also accused Taseer of “concealing” the information on his father’s Pakistani nationality.

related news

It further claimed: “Mr Taseer was given the opportunity to submit his reply/objections regarding his PIO/OCI cards, but he failed to dispute the notice.”

The journalist, however, trashed the allegations and said the allegations the ministry’s allegations that he did not challenge the decision is “untrue”.

To back his claims, he tweeted a picture of the Consul General’s acknowledgment of his response. Taseer captioned the image saying:
 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 8, 2019 01:43 pm

tags #Aatish Taseer #Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) #Overseas Citizen of India #Shashi Tharoor

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.