Padma Awards 2023: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala posthumously awarded Padma Shri. Watch

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 07:15 PM IST

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passed away at the age of 62, on August 14 2022 due to acute multiple organ failure. He was also suffering from kidney related issues.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha Jhunjhunwala collects the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/ANI)

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri- India's fourth highest civilian award- at the 2023 Padma Awards held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha was present to collect the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.
Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai at the age of 62, on August 14 2022  due to acute multiple organ failure. He  was also suffering from kidney related issues. He is survived by his wife Rekha and three children- a daughter and twin sons.

