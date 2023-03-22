Padma Awards 2023: Rakesh Jhunjhunwala posthumously awarded Padma Shri. Watch

Investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri- India's fourth highest civilian award- at the 2023 Padma Awards held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday.

Jhunjhunwala's wife Rekha was present to collect the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu.

Jhunjhunwala passed away in Mumbai at the age of 62, on August 14 2022 due to acute multiple organ failure. He was also suffering from kidney related issues. He is survived by his wife Rekha and three children- a daughter and twin sons.